Witnesses return to knocking on doors

Fallbrook Jehovah's Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause

 
Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:36am

Jehovah's Witnesses resume their door-to-door ministry after an unprecedented pause due to the pandemic. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Nearly 500 Jehovah's Witnesses in Fallbrook resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1; the two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work will end just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah's Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

