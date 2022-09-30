Riverview to host candidate Meet and Greet

BONSALL – All are invited to come out for a fun, free pizza night to Meet and Greet the local school board candidates of Fallbrook and Bonsall, Riverview Church, Thursday, Oct. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Other local board, county, and state candidates will be in attendance too, at 4980 Sweetgrass Lane, Bonsall.

Free childcare will also be provided. This is an opportunity to get to know those who want to represent the community’s voice, so residents can let the candidates know their values and ask them questions before they cast their vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Submitted by Riverview Church.