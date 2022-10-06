Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Superintendent Singh leaving FUESD

 
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 3:37pm

FUESD Superintendent Dr. Candace Singh was named the 2022-2023 Exemplary Woman in Education Award winner. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Dr. Candace Singh, superintendent of the Fallbrook Union Elementary District, will likely be leaving her position. Suzanne Lundin, board president, made the surprise revelation at the beginning of the board's meeting on Monday, Oct. 3.

Lundin said the superintendent was leaving for another opportunity but gave no details.

"We have recently become aware that Dr. Singh is interested in moving on to the next phase of her career," Lundin said in a prepared statement. "Negotiations around her departure, and our process in finding and transitioning to a ne...



