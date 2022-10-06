Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Wildcat gridders struggle in opener

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The flag football team of Sullivan Middle School began play Sept. 27 at San Marcos Middle School, but the Wildcats lost that 20-0 game.

“We had a tough game,” said Sullivan coach John Machado.

If everybody is healthy and otherwise available, Sullivan has 20 varsity players and 18 junior varsity members. That was not the case Sept. 27. “Our defense was doing really well, but we had a couple of key players on our offensive line that were missing,” Machado said.

The flag football games have eight players from each team on the field at a time. Scores of...



