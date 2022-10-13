Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Adams takes over as Fallbrook Postmaster

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/16/2022 at 5:52pm



FALLBROOK – Naomi Adams was recently named the Postmaster of the Fallbrook Post Office. She replaces former Fallbrook Postmaster Elizabeth Flores, who moved on to another postal facility.

As Fallbrook Postmaster, Adams supervises 68 employees and oversees retail services at the Fallbrook Post Office and the daily distribution of mail on 28 delivery routes and to more than 2,200 PO Boxes at her facility.

Adams is a 16-year postal employee who began her career as a clerk and most recently served as a supervisor at the Fallbrook Post Office.

“I’m proud and honored to have been selected f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/17/2022 17:28