Adams takes over as Fallbrook Postmaster

FALLBROOK – Naomi Adams was recently named the Postmaster of the Fallbrook Post Office. She replaces former Fallbrook Postmaster Elizabeth Flores, who moved on to another postal facility.

As Fallbrook Postmaster, Adams supervises 68 employees and oversees retail services at the Fallbrook Post Office and the daily distribution of mail on 28 delivery routes and to more than 2,200 PO Boxes at her facility.

Adams is a 16-year postal employee who began her career as a clerk and most recently served as a supervisor at the Fallbrook Post Office.

“I’m proud and honored to have been selected f...