Sherrif's Log
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:53pm
Oct. 1
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Report - Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
Oct. 2
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Report - Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
Oct. 3
300 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
Oct. 5
300 blk Ventasso Way Report - Vehicle vandalism
Oct. 6
2300 blk Paige Cir. Report - Suicice actual or attempt - 5150 Mental disorder 72 hr. Observation
Oct. 7
200 blk Morro Rd. Report - Petty theft - Get credit/others I.D.
800 blk Olive Ave. Report - Stolen vehicle
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Domestic violence- Vandalism
100 blk S. Main Ave. Report - Shoplifting - Petty theft
Oct. 8
300 blk Potter St. Report - Mental health crisis - 5150 Mental disorder 72 hr. observation
Oct. 9
600 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Suspicious vehicle- Vehicle parked or blocking driveway
Highway 76 @ I-15 Traffic Stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance
800 blk Via Alegre Report - Stolen vehicle
3400 blk Sunset Dr. Report - Stolen vehicle
500 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Battery - False imprisonment w/ violence/menace/fraud/deceit
Oct. 10
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Call for service - Mental health evaluation - 5150 Mental disorder 72 hr. observation
4700 blk Daily Rd. Report - Suspicious person and grand theft - money/labor/property
Pankey Rd. @ Shearer Crossing Subject stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
Pankey Rd. @ Monserate Trailhead Report - Vehicle burglary
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Security check - Vehicle registration expired over 6 months
100 blk E. Mission Rd. Report - Simple battery
Oct. 11
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Domestic violence- Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/minor injury
Oct. 12
4200 blk Holly Ln. Report - Arrest made - Violation of temp. restraining order/domestic violence court order
100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Report - Arrest made - Fraud and commercial burglary make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note
S. Mission @ Green Canyon Rd. Report - Recovery of stolen vehicle
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Stolen vehicle
900 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Domestic violence- Battery spouse/ex.spouse/date etc.
Reader Comments(0)