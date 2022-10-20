Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sherrif's Log

 
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:53pm



Oct. 1

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Report - Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

Oct. 2

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Report - Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

Oct. 3

300 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

Oct. 5

300 blk Ventasso Way Report - Vehicle vandalism

Oct. 6

2300 blk Paige Cir. Report - Suicice actual or attempt - 5150 Mental disorder 72 hr. Observation

Oct. 7

200 blk Morro Rd. Report - Petty theft - Get credit/others I.D.

800 blk Olive Ave. Report - Stolen vehicle

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Domestic violence- Vandalism

100 blk S. Main Ave. Report - Shoplifting - Petty theft

Oct. 8

300 blk Potter St. Report - Mental health crisis - 5150 Mental disorder 72 hr. observation

Oct. 9

600 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Suspicious vehicle- Vehicle parked or blocking driveway

Highway 76 @ I-15 Traffic Stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance

800 blk Via Alegre Report - Stolen vehicle

3400 blk Sunset Dr. Report - Stolen vehicle

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Report - Battery - False imprisonment w/ violence/menace/fraud/deceit

Oct. 10

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Call for service - Mental health evaluation - 5150 Mental disorder 72 hr. observation

4700 blk Daily Rd. Report - Suspicious person and grand theft - money/labor/property

Pankey Rd. @ Shearer Crossing Subject stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

Pankey Rd. @ Monserate Trailhead Report - Vehicle burglary

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Security check - Vehicle registration expired over 6 months

100 blk E. Mission Rd. Report - Simple battery

Oct. 11

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Domestic violence- Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/minor injury

Oct. 12

4200 blk Holly Ln. Report - Arrest made - Violation of temp. restraining order/domestic violence court order

100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Report - Arrest made - Fraud and commercial burglary make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note

S. Mission @ Green Canyon Rd. Report - Recovery of stolen vehicle

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Stolen vehicle

900 blk Alturas Rd. Report - Domestic violence- Battery spouse/ex.spouse/date etc.

 

