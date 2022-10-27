East Mission Road resident takes measures to protect property

Glenn Berman is seen with the guardrail he installed in front of the fence to protect his property.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

When the county told Glenn Berman that they would try to authorize funds in next year's budget for a guardrail in front of his home on East Mission Road, the long-time resident took matters into his own hands instead of waiting. He extended the existing guard rail on the north side of the busy street by 38 feet.

It wasn't far enough. A recent crash into his fence was the fifth accident along the curvy stretch of the busy road in the 2500 block of East Mission. The car crashed through the fence midway between his driveway and the new guard rail.

The g...