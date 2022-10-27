Open House held for Compass group and Sharon's on Main

Isabelle Brien makes crepes to order for the guests at the grand opening of Ken Follis & Sharon Robinson Group's office on Main Avenue. Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe is at 127 North El Camino Real, Suite A, Encinitas. Village News photo

Village News staff

The Ken Follis and Sharon Robinson Group held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of their Compass Real Estate office and Robinson's Sharon's on Main store, Thursday, Oct. 20.

Robinson said that her vision for combining real estate and the boutique on Main Avenue was that she wanted to create a "modern anchor for Fallbrook." She added that she wants to make it a "collaborative space."

Robinson expressed how she wants to bring something unique to Fallbrook by combining real estate and retail together while also having items in store that you can't find in Fallbrook. F...