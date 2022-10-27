Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Silvergate Fallbrook supports Charity Golf Tournament

 
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 3:35pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Playing together as a foursome from Eagle Sponsor Silvergate Fallbrook are, from left, David Petree, Bill Schwartz, John Martinez and Greg Petree, in the Oct. 14 Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort.

FALLBROOK – As the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce annual Charity Golf Tournament got underway at Pala Mesa Resort on Friday, Oct. 14, an eager foursome from Silvergate Fallbrook took to the greens to support the organization's fundraising cause and spend the day navigating the back nine on the picturesque 6,502-yard course that meanders through towering sycamore and oak trees in south Fallbrook. The senior living community sponsored the tournament as an "Eagle Sponsor," a top-tier sponsorship level at the event.

"We came out to support the chamber as it raises funds for the Fallbrook Food...



