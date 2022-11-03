Vote Centers now open for General Election

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

You don’t have to wait until Election Day to vote in person. Voters can now take advantage of early voting at 39 vote centers which opened Saturday, Oct. 29. The centers are around the county and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, another 179 locations will open for a total of 218 vote centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All will be open again on Election Day, Nov. 8, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can visit any vote center around the county. Find a location near you at https://www.sd...