Four reasons to hire a contractor

A contractor knows how to obtain permits for renovations, and who to hire for specialized jobs, like plumbing. Village News/Metro photo

Remodeling your home can be a big (and stressful) undertaking. Fortunately, hiring a contractor who's well-versed in the process can help alleviate some of that stress.

If you bring in a contractor, be diligent in your hiring. Get referrals, compare quotes and interview several candidates to make sure you get the best fit for the job.

Are you unsure how a contractor can help with your project? Here are four ways:

● They can handle all the permits. Many remodeling projects – even small ones – require permitting from the city. A contractor will know how to obtain these permits and what documentation is necessary for approval. And if you're selling in the future, having project permits will be important to prove everything was done correctly.

● They can build a skilled team. You'll likely need several workers (including specialized ones) if you're doing a large project. An experienced contractor will know plenty of vetted professionals they can hire to help get the job done right.

● They can improve efficiency. A seasoned contractor wants to ensure your project stays on track and is completed on time; they should have paperwork to give you a timeline and other essential information. In addition, they'll have a plan to divide up the tasks among workers to minimize mess and disruption.

● They could reduce your material expenses. Contractors typically have connections to local suppliers and material vendors. They may also get discounts for ordering in bulk (or for multiple projects at once) – all of which can help you save in the long run.

