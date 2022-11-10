Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

P.E.O. raises funds with Harvest Hoedown

 
Last updated 11/11/2022 at 7:47pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Forty-eight members and guests attend the P.E.O's Western-themed fundraiser at Christ the King Church's hall, Oct. 22.

FALLBROOK – The local P.E.O. Santa Margarita Reciprocity Bureau held a Harvest Hoedown Social hosted by Chapter UH on Saturday, Oct. 22. The social was held at Christ the King Lutheran Church and had a Western theme. Entertainment was provided by Allen Sargent and Friends and a delicious lunch of bar-b-que chicken, cowboy beans, cole slaw and dessert was served. There were 48 in attendance.

Several P.E.O. chapters also brought items to sell and raffle off to raise funds to further women's education through many scholarships, grants and loans, as well as P.E.O.'s Cottey College.

