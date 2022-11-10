P.E.O. raises funds with Harvest Hoedown

FALLBROOK – The local P.E.O. Santa Margarita Reciprocity Bureau held a Harvest Hoedown Social hosted by Chapter UH on Saturday, Oct. 22. The social was held at Christ the King Lutheran Church and had a Western theme. Entertainment was provided by Allen Sargent and Friends and a delicious lunch of bar-b-que chicken, cowboy beans, cole slaw and dessert was served. There were 48 in attendance.

Several P.E.O. chapters also brought items to sell and raffle off to raise funds to further women's education through many scholarships, grants and loans, as well as P.E.O.'s Cottey College.

Submitted...