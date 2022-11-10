FCPG hears update on Village View Park

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group meeting Monday, Oct. 17, included an update on Village View Park.

Stephanie Kopplin, who is the park project manager for the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation, gave the presentation. The park was a non-voting item for the planning group.

“We are currently in our final stage of permitting review,” Kopplin said.

Kopplin expected the permitting process to be complete this fall. In October 2021, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasin...