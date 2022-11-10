Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCPG hears update on Village View Park

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 7:52pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group meeting Monday, Oct. 17, included an update on Village View Park.

Stephanie Kopplin, who is the park project manager for the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation, gave the presentation. The park was a non-voting item for the planning group.

“We are currently in our final stage of permitting review,” Kopplin said.

Kopplin expected the permitting process to be complete this fall. In October 2021, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/12/2022 08:43