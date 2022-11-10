Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

It's not too late to play softball

 
Last updated 11/11/2022 at 7:32pm

Gary George rounds second base during a senior softball game at Ingold Sports Park. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50+ years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays thru Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm ups beginning at 3:30 p.m. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

The league is currently in its last season before going on winter hiatus in December; however, it will place any new players who are interested in joining the league.

Potential players must show for a screening so that proper team placement can be made.

Interested players may email Chuck Mattes at [email protected] Additional preliminary...



