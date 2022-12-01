Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Elon Musk Says Releasing Internal Discussions On Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is 'Necessary To Restore Public Trust'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 4:51am



Nicole Silverio

Daily Caller News Foundation

Elon Musk revealed late Wednesday, Nov. 24, that it is “necessary” to release internal discussions about the censorship of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election.

Twitter locked The New York Post’s account in October 2020 for posting a now-confirmed report of emails contained on Biden’s laptop that detail a meeting between him and his father, President Joe Biden, with an executive of Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. The laptop contained caches of emails detailing business dealings with Burisma a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021