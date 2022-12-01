Elon Musk Says Releasing Internal Discussions On Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is 'Necessary To Restore Public Trust'
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 4:51am
Nicole Silverio
Daily Caller News Foundation
Elon Musk revealed late Wednesday, Nov. 24, that it is “necessary” to release internal discussions about the censorship of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election.
Twitter locked The New York Post’s account in October 2020 for posting a now-confirmed report of emails contained on Biden’s laptop that detail a meeting between him and his father, President Joe Biden, with an executive of Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. The laptop contained caches of emails detailing business dealings with Burisma a...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
