Elon Musk Says Releasing Internal Discussions On Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is 'Necessary To Restore Public Trust'

Nicole Silverio

Daily Caller News Foundation

Elon Musk revealed late Wednesday, Nov. 24, that it is “necessary” to release internal discussions about the censorship of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election.

Twitter locked The New York Post’s account in October 2020 for posting a now-confirmed report of emails contained on Biden’s laptop that detail a meeting between him and his father, President Joe Biden, with an executive of Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. The laptop contained caches of emails detailing business dealings with Burisma a...