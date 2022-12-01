Green Canyon signal goes live after eight years

The signal at Green Canyon and South Mission went live on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Travelers into town were caught in the new traffic sometimes as far south as Hwy 76 and Bonsall's River Village. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Julie Reeder and Joe Naiman

Village News

The traffic light on South Mission and Green Canyon went active on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The light has been in the works for eight years. Community requests to have a signal at Green Canyon stemmed from multiple accidents and deaths at the intersection.

The proposed signal at Green Canyon and South Mission Road was first slated to be discussed during a Department of Public Works (DPW) Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) in December 2014 but was pulled off that agenda to allow the Fallbrook Community Planning Group to provide input. Although the intersect...