Holiday shopping has begun, be sure to check your receipts

In the holiday shopping season, even tiny overcharges can add up to a lot of money. Village News/Metro photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain the traditional "start" of holiday shopping, but advertising campaigns have already begun, and retail associations say in-person, in-store shopping is on the rise.

That means it is the perfect time to remind all you Santa Clauses out there to always double-check your receipts so you don't get accidentally overcharged by faulty cash register price scanners.

It can happen. If you're not paying attention, you could end up paying more than you should. Every year, to make sure local consumers are be...