Fallbrook elementary teachers receiving 7% raise
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:47pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Last year, when teachers in most school districts in the county received a 5% cost of living increase, teachers in the Fallbrook Union Elementary District received a 7% increase. At a Nov. 18 special board meeting, trustees learned a similar pay increase has been negotiated for this year.
“We are grateful for our collaborative and productive relationship with the Fallbrook Elementary Teachers Association (FETA),” said Cindi Martin, interim superintendent, in response to an inquiry by the Village News. “Our district leadership understands today'...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)