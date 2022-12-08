Fallbrook elementary teachers receiving 7% raise

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Last year, when teachers in most school districts in the county received a 5% cost of living increase, teachers in the Fallbrook Union Elementary District received a 7% increase. At a Nov. 18 special board meeting, trustees learned a similar pay increase has been negotiated for this year.

“We are grateful for our collaborative and productive relationship with the Fallbrook Elementary Teachers Association (FETA),” said Cindi Martin, interim superintendent, in response to an inquiry by the Village News. “Our district leadership understands today'...