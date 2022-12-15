Twitter child exploitations cause Elon Musk to dissolves 'Trust And Safety Council'

Sarah Weaver

Daily Caller Staff Writer

Twitter announced late Monday that it has disbanded the company’s Trust and Safety Council, a board of experts that advised the platform on the “safety” of certain content, following concerns over child exploitation.

“As Twitter moves into a new phase, we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work,” the company wrote in an email to board members. “As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this.”

“We are grateful for...