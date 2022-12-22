Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Silvergate seniors dazzled by festival of lights at historic Mission Inn Hotel

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2022 at 11:33pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Tales of the celebrities, heads of state and famous guests who have graced the halls of the 120-year-old Mission Inn Hotel in Riverside, California were colorfully shared by a hotel historian this holiday season with current and future residents of Silvergate Retirement Residence, a boutique collection of senior living communities that places a strong focus on lifestyle enrichment for seniors.

The entire Silvergate family, including nearly 100 residents and guests, came together to celebrate and enjoy the Festival of Lights at the mission-revival style inn.

"Our annual...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022