Silvergate seniors dazzled by festival of lights at historic Mission Inn Hotel

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Tales of the celebrities, heads of state and famous guests who have graced the halls of the 120-year-old Mission Inn Hotel in Riverside, California were colorfully shared by a hotel historian this holiday season with current and future residents of Silvergate Retirement Residence, a boutique collection of senior living communities that places a strong focus on lifestyle enrichment for seniors.

The entire Silvergate family, including nearly 100 residents and guests, came together to celebrate and enjoy the Festival of Lights at the mission-revival style inn.

"Our annual...