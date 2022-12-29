Fallbrook Chamber reflects on 2022

A crowd shows up for Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce events like the Harvest Faire in October. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – Here at the Fallbrook Chamber, we are always planning a year ahead. Whether it is monthly business networking, small and large events to bring the community together and bring tourism to town, helping build the economy or working together with other groups on infrastructure or encouraging relationships with our local and state officials, we are always looking for a way to build a better community.

In order to keep moving forward, we should reflect on our past to see what we can improve upon. So, as we look back upon 2022 and the many wonderful things that happened in our community, I am reminded that it takes a village! We do not need the Census; we can see that our community has grown.

We have new stop lights, speed bumps, improved sidewalks (more on the way), a new bus stop (so the community can have access to services like the Fallbrook Food Pantry), a new park being built, new trees, lights on the trees in downtown, a Farmers market that has grown from two farmers to seven and more new businesses opened this year!

My two favorite events this year were the Harvest Faire and the Christmas parade. Our Harvest Faire welcomed new collaboration with the Fallbrook Pumpkin Patch being a wonderful part of the festivities, pony rides for the young ones and our local nonprofits doing kids crafts!

Our Christmas parade was back up to pre-covid numbers with the most youth groups we have ever had and bands, community floats and lots of holiday cheer.

We are a very active Chamber and hosted five monthly networking meetings in most months, connected the community to local officials and area nonprofits at the State of the Chamber, hosted a charity golf tournament and Wine & Bite Art Walks to help local charities. We shared artists, wineries, eateries, hikes, events, and encouraged people to shop locally.

The Chamber connected community members, visitors, and businesses to facilitate growth and foster relationships. We have been a community resource, advocate, and place to get connected whatever the need.

We believe Fallbrook is the best place to live, and love to share it with everyone we meet!

As we reflect on the highlights of the past year, we are most grateful for the relationships we made and give thanks for you.

We are here for you. We hope you will stop by, get connected and grow with us in 2023.

Wishing you our best!

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce