Joel Levi O'Laughlin, aka speed racer, 45, of Fallbrook sadly left us on Dec. 2, unexpectedly. He is survived by his parents, Sue Fondren-Cowgill, Jeff Cowgill; sister Sarah Cowgill-East and her husband Matt; Grandmother Avice Hillyer and all his amazing aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Joel was very well known in town, being seen riding his electric wheelchair and chatting to all, as he will be greatly missed! A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at his home, 2518 Gum Tree Lane in Fallbrook.