County's TOT revenue increases exceed 2018-19 amount by 24.9%

Fallbrook regains fifth place among unincorporated communities

 
Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:29pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

It was reasonably expected that the County of San Diego’s Transient Occupancy Tax revenue for fiscal year 2021-22 would be higher than for 2019-20 and 2020-21 when coronavirus restrictions reduced lodging, but the 2021-22 countywide total of $7,225,923.25 was 24.9% higher than the 2018-19 figure of $5,784,163.63.

The 2021-22 countywide total includes $255,199.24 collected in Fallbrook, $65,815.43 paid by Pauma Valley lodgers, and $7,743.89 of Bonsall revenue.

“A lot of changes have occurred,” said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAlliste...



