RMWD takes care of Live Oak Park bridge brackets and pipe supports

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

When the County of San Diego approved a contract for the replacement of the Live Oak Park Road bridge which will impact two Rainbow Municipal Water District water mains, Rainbow utilized the county contract with Hazard Construction to add the water main relocation to the work.

The county contract neglected brackets and pipe supports needed to hang the two water lines, so Rainbow’s board approved a change order with its contract with Hazard to add those brackets and pipe supports.

Rainbow’s board voted 5-0 Dec. 6 to authorize a $36,653.55 change order to...