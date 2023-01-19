The digestive tract – everything you eat or drink has an impact
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 5:47pm
Shelby Ramsey
Special to the Village News
The more we understand how our body works, the better we can approach and protect our health.
The truth of the matter is our body's function is interrelated to both external and internal factors (environmental, consumption, movement, medications, etc.).
The healthiest approach is one from all angles, after taking into consideration what is best for your body, and working with a medical team you trust.
Dr. Jacqueline Wolf, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, has valuable insight into the human digestive system. Wolf is...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)