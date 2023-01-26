How to get, and keep, your finances in order

Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to the Village News

January marks “Financial Wellness Month” and as we begin 2023, it’s important to take this month to prepare your finances for the year ahead.

To get your finances in order, here are three ways to help strengthen your current financial situation:

1. Maintain a budget. Budgeting is key to making sure that you have enough money to cover current expenses as well as future ones. By understanding how much you currently spend compared to your current income and what your goals are, you can identify areas that you need to either contribute more o...