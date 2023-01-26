Sheriff Log

Last updated 1/30/2023 at 9:33am

1/8/23

2500 blk Buena Flores Domestic violence - Arrested For Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Found property

300 blk Spanish Spur Trespassing - Arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

W. Clemmens [email protected] Rd. Petty theft - Motor Vehicle Parts

5500 blk Mission Rd. Report - Grand Theft - Money/labor/ property

1/9/23

5000 blk Dulin Rd. Grand theft - Theft from motor vehicle

2200 blk Knollwood Ave. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent

400 blk Woodcrest Dr. Vandalism to a vehicle

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Fraud - Get credit/etc/other’s ID

1/10/23

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Arrest for assault with deadly weapon - Not a firearm

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession controlled substance paraphernalia

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Arrested for felony bench warrant

1/11/23

1700 blk Reche Rd. Simple battery w/ apparent minor injury

100 blk Gardenside Ct. Domestic violence - Arrested made for battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics - Narcotic seizure

1200 blk S. Mission Rd. Robbery - Undefined

3800 blk Reche Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

1400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Fraud - Get credit/etc/other’s ID

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Petty theft - Vandalism

1/12/23

200 blk India Ln. Grand theft - Fruit/fowl/etc - Over $250

5500 blk Mission Rd. Petty theft - Arrested for conspiracy - Commit crime and grand theft - Money/labor/property

4800 blk 5th St. Rainbow Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property

1/13/23

1700 blk Woodbrook Ln. Grand theft - From vehicle - Firearm

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence - Arrested for battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc and actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

3400 blk S. Old Highway 395 Suspicious vehicle - Arrested for possession narcotic controlled substance and possession controlled substance paraphernalia

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence - Arrest - Felony bench warrant

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Report - Stolen vehicle

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Petty theft - Theft from vehicle

1/14/23

5000 blk Sleeping Indian Rd. Assault with a deadly weapon - Arrest made

900 blk E Mission Rd. Arrest - Display of weapon in a threatening manner and spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - violating domestic violence court order - Arrest made

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Report - Petty theft - Get credit/etc other’s ID

1/15/23

35900 blk Shetland Hills East Domestic Violence - Spouse/cohabitant with minor injury

2600 blk Via Alicia Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

1100 Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

900 blk Alturas Rd. Fraud - Theft by use of access card

3800 blk Lake Circle Dr. Vandalism - Vehicle

1100 blk Via Encinos Dr. Found property

1/16/23

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Suspicious person - Found property

5500 blk Mission Rd. Commercial burglary

1/17/23

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Domestic Violence - Arrested for battery - spouse/ex spouse/date/etc - Willful cruelty to child - With minor injury and vandalism

5500 blk Mission Rd. Stolen Vehicle

3400 Block Avocado Vista Ln. Stolen Vehicle

1/18/23

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Sex crimes against a child - Arrest - Sexual battery

1/19/23

300 blk Tom Mcguinness Jr. Cir. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretenses

1/20/23

100 blk S. Main Ave. 2 arrests made - Obstruct/resist arrest - disorderly conduct/under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Manufacture/possess/sell undetectable firearms and assault weapons

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession controlled substance paraphernalia/possession controlled substance

1/21/23

400 blk N. Pico Ave. Battery - Simple battery

1/22/23

500 blk Sancado Terr. Mental health crisis - Simple Battery

3200 blk Brooke Hollow Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation