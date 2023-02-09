Bruce Summers, 84, peacefully passed into his Savior's arms Nov. 20, 2022. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Susie Summers and sister Betty Keyes.

Bruce is survived by Genie, his wife of 60 years; his son Bruce (Heidi), daughter Kathy (Mark), grandsons Anthony and Nicholas, nieces Heather and Doreen, and many relatives in the United Kingdom.

Bruce came to the U.S.A. on Feb. 21, 1948, from Dundee, Scotland.

Bruce was a charter member and deacon of Grace Presbyterian Fallbrook, sang in the Fallbrook Chorale for over 20 years, was a member of the Fallbrook Woodcarvers, and a driver for the Foundation for Senior Care for 12 years.

He was a man of integrity, kind and a real gentleman. He loved to travel the world, enjoyed being with family and friends, and had a distinctive and contagious laugh.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Feb. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m., at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fallbrook Chorale, Foundation for Senior Care, Hospice of the Valleys, or a charity of your choice.