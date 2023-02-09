Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Chorale rehearsals have begun for April concert

 
Last updated 2/9/2023



FALLBROOK – Rehearsals are beginning this month for the Fallbrook Chorale’s upcoming fundraising concert. The group meets every Tuesday night, 6:30 p.m. to rehearse at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Anyone who would like to join in the fun can email [email protected] for more information.

The fundraiser concert will have a 50's theme, “Brooktown Diner” and will be presented Saturday, April 15. More details will be published closer to that date.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.

 

