Chorale rehearsals have begun for April concert

FALLBROOK – Rehearsals are beginning this month for the Fallbrook Chorale’s upcoming fundraising concert. The group meets every Tuesday night, 6:30 p.m. to rehearse at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Anyone who would like to join in the fun can email [email protected] for more information.

The fundraiser concert will have a 50's theme, “Brooktown Diner” and will be presented Saturday, April 15. More details will be published closer to that date.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.