National Burn Awareness Week is Feb. 5-11

Scalds: Hot liquids burn like fire

SAN DIEGO – Burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of accidental death and injury where children, the elderly and the disabled are especially vulnerable. Almost one-third of all burn injuries occur in children under the age of 15. Scald burns make up a significant number of burn-related injuries treated in hospitals, and 32% of all burn-related injuries reported by hospitals to the American Burn Association were from scalds.

A scald is a burn injury caused by hot liquid, steam or food. The American Burn Association and the Burn Institute are providing information relating...