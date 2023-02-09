National Burn Awareness Week is Feb. 5-11
Scalds: Hot liquids burn like fire
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:33am
SAN DIEGO – Burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of accidental death and injury where children, the elderly and the disabled are especially vulnerable. Almost one-third of all burn injuries occur in children under the age of 15. Scald burns make up a significant number of burn-related injuries treated in hospitals, and 32% of all burn-related injuries reported by hospitals to the American Burn Association were from scalds.
A scald is a burn injury caused by hot liquid, steam or food. The American Burn Association and the Burn Institute are providing information relating...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)