Inspiring college at Career Day at Potter Junior High
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 8:52pm
FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School held its Annual College and Career Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, with visits from service men and women of the Armed Forces, first responders, and local professionals from all over San Diego.
These volunteers visited classrooms where they shared details about their professions, answered questions from students, and helped guide student...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)