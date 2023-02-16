Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Inspiring college at Career Day at Potter Junior High

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 8:52pm



FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School held its Annual College and Career Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, with visits from service men and women of the Armed Forces, first responders, and local professionals from all over San Diego.

These volunteers visited classrooms where they shared details about their professions, answered questions from students, and helped guide student...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/16/2023 05:38