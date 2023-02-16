Culinary Adventures come to FUESD After School Programs

FALLBROOK – Exciting culinary adventures are to come for the students of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, thanks to a driven group of district team members. This group of secretaries, classroom aids, playground supervisors, cafeteria assistants and more have embarked on an exciting culinary training program, "Kitchenistas."

"Kitchenistas" is a successful cooking and nutrition education program from Olivewood Gardens in National City. Lilly Perez, Director of Expanded Learning, discovered their program and knew she wanted to bring the Kitchenistas to Fallbrook.

The program is...