FCPG elects officer, appoints positions

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Jan. 16 meeting of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group included the election of officers and appointment of committee chairs and liaisons. Jeniene Domercq will be the planning group’s new representative to the I-15 Corridor Design Review Board and Scott Spencer will be the planning group liaison to the Fallbrook Historical Society.

The officer elections and appointments were approved on a 14-0 vote with Anna Strahan absent. All four officers were re-elected: Eileen Delaney will continue as planning group chair, Roy Moosa will return as the first...