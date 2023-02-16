Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

State declares citrus quarantine in Rancho Bernardo

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 6:55pm

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in a 95 square-mile area of Rancho Bernardo after detecting a potentially threatening citrus tree disease during routine inspections.

The bacterial disease, known as Huanglongbing (HLB), is a major threat to San Diego's $115 million annual citrus crop. Trees infected with HLB can produce misshapen, bitter fruit and the disease can eventually kill the tree.

This new quarantine comes after HLB was found in a residential lime tree in the area and is in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/16/2023 05:31