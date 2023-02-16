State declares citrus quarantine in Rancho Bernardo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in a 95 square-mile area of Rancho Bernardo after detecting a potentially threatening citrus tree disease during routine inspections.

The bacterial disease, known as Huanglongbing (HLB), is a major threat to San Diego's $115 million annual citrus crop. Trees infected with HLB can produce misshapen, bitter fruit and the disease can eventually kill the tree.

This new quarantine comes after HLB was found in a residential lime tree in the area and is in...