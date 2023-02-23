Sheriff's Log

Last updated 2/22/2023 at 3:59pm

Feb. 8

7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Sex crime against a child - Child abuse incident

200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Armed robbery

35100 blk Bergamot Cove Grand theft - From building

Feb. 9

2400 blk Lookout Mtn. Rd. Fraud - Elder abuse incident

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle

4000 blk S. Mission Rd. Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Arrest made for obstruct/resist peace officer or emergency medical technician and disorderly conduct

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Burglary - Commercial - 2 arrests made - Arrestee 1.) False identification to peace officer, commercial burglary, personate to make others liable, get credit/others I.D. / Arrestee 2.) False identification to peace officer, personate to make others liable, possession of controlled substance

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Petty theft - From building

Feb. 10

600 blk Porter St. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/acc.

3100 blk Reche Rd. Homicide - Assault with a deadly weapon - Firearm on person - Arrest made for murder

200 blk E. Dougherty St. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

900 blk La Vonne Ave. Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Armed suspicious person - Possess weapon/etc. at school - Arrest made

Feb. 11

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Under the influence of controlled substance - Battery on person

600 blk De Luz Rd. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle consent

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Under the influence of controlled substance - Arrest made for use/under the influence of controlled substance

1300 blk Aerie Heights Rd. Preserve the peace - Grand theft - Convert real property over $950

1400 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Domestic violence - Arrest made for violating domestic violence court order

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - False identification to peace officer - Arrest made

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

300 blk N. Main Ave. Burglary - Commercial

300 blk N. Main Ave. Subject stop - Commercial burglary - Arrest made

Feb 12.

400 blk Ventasso Way Elder/Dependent adult abuse - Elder abuse incident

1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Mental health crisis - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

3300 blk Via Altamira Medical examiners case - Death

2000 blk Avocado Knoll Ln. Discharge of firearm - Misc. incidents

Feb. 13

100 blk E. Mission Rd. Found property

2500 blk Daily Dr. Domestic violence - Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date/Etc. - Arrest made

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

Feb. 14

2300 blk Paige Cir. Battery w/ apparent minor injury - Assault with deadly weapon other than firearm - Arrest for assault WDW, contempt of court/disobey court order

Green Canyon Rd. @ S. Mission Rd. Display of weapon in a threatening manner

Feb. 15

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Under the influence drug/alcohol - Arrest made for disorderly conduct

W. Dougherty @ Ceramic Ln. Battery - Simple - Arrest made