Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Friday Fish Fry returns to St. Peter's

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/2/2023 at 6:08pm



FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Church are cooking their Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 at 450 S. Stage Coach Lane. Dinner is served in the hall from 5-7:30 p.m.

The menu is Beer Battered Cod ($12), Beer Battered Shrimp ($15), Combo plate ($15), Baked Salmon ($15), Kid’s Plate ($6). The sides are hand cut fries and homemade coleslaw; dessert is ice cream. Meals include water, tea and coffee; other drinks are available for purchase.

Payment is by cash or checks only. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/03/2023 02:40