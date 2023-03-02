Friday Fish Fry returns to St. Peter's

FALLBROOK – The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Church are cooking their Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 at 450 S. Stage Coach Lane. Dinner is served in the hall from 5-7:30 p.m.

The menu is Beer Battered Cod ($12), Beer Battered Shrimp ($15), Combo plate ($15), Baked Salmon ($15), Kid’s Plate ($6). The sides are hand cut fries and homemade coleslaw; dessert is ice cream. Meals include water, tea and coffee; other drinks are available for purchase.

Payment is by cash or checks only. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus.