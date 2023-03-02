Vallecitos School District approves expansion of Food 4 Kids agreement
Last updated 3/2/2023 at 8:28pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Vallecitos School District previously had an agreement with the San Diego Food Bank to provide food bags to Vallecitos Elementary School families. A Feb. 14 Vallecitos school board action will expand that program.
The approval of the memorandum of understanding with the San Diego Food Bank preceded the board action to fill a vacant seat, so the vote to approve the MOU was 4-0. “We approved the expansion of the program,” said Vallecitos superintendent Meliton Sanchez. “That’s exciting for us.”
The San Diego Food Bank was established in 1977 an...
