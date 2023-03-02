Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Winning artists announced

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/2/2023 at 8:52pm



FALLBROOK – The second annual "Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions" art competition, sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, announces the winners in three categories. A reception was held Feb. 17 to honor the following artists.

2-Dimensional Category

First place: "Ho Ho Ho!" – Sandy Thorton, San Marcos

Second place: "Grandpa's Birthday" – Mike Adams, Valley Center

Third place: "V.W. Christmas" – Dunya Shaw, Fallbrook

3-DIMENSONAL CATEGORY

First place: "Gifting Tree" – Carm Smith, San Marcos

Second place: "The Snow Queen Christmas" – Linda Eastom, Fallbrook

Thir...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/03/2023 01:44