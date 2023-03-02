Winning artists announced
Last updated 3/2/2023 at 8:52pm
FALLBROOK – The second annual "Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions" art competition, sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, announces the winners in three categories. A reception was held Feb. 17 to honor the following artists.
2-Dimensional Category
First place: "Ho Ho Ho!" – Sandy Thorton, San Marcos
Second place: "Grandpa's Birthday" – Mike Adams, Valley Center
Third place: "V.W. Christmas" – Dunya Shaw, Fallbrook
3-DIMENSONAL CATEGORY
First place: "Gifting Tree" – Carm Smith, San Marcos
Second place: "The Snow Queen Christmas" – Linda Eastom, Fallbrook
Thir...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)