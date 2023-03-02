Winning artists announced

FALLBROOK – The second annual "Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions" art competition, sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, announces the winners in three categories. A reception was held Feb. 17 to honor the following artists.

2-Dimensional Category

First place: "Ho Ho Ho!" – Sandy Thorton, San Marcos

Second place: "Grandpa's Birthday" – Mike Adams, Valley Center

Third place: "V.W. Christmas" – Dunya Shaw, Fallbrook

3-DIMENSONAL CATEGORY

First place: "Gifting Tree" – Carm Smith, San Marcos

Second place: "The Snow Queen Christmas" – Linda Eastom, Fallbrook

Thir...