Students of Month recognized at breakfast

Bailee Aguila, Erin Hale, Mira Walton and Will Good, from left, are the honorees at the Students of the Month breakfast. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Comments from school administrators, sheriff deputies and other community members in attendance all seem to agree: the Student of the Month awards breakfast is their favorite event of the month. It's when the village comes together to recognize exceptional students in the Fallbrook Union High School District.

Once again, four students were honored March 2 at North Coast Church in Fallbrook. Students were nominated by school staff and selected by a nonprofit organization. Seated with their respective family members and school representatives, they wer...