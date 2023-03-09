California Senate Republicans secure tax filing deadline extension

SACRAMENTO – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones, R-San Diego; Sen. Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks, and members of the California Senate Republican Caucus delivered a letter Thursday, March 2, to the California Franchise Tax Board requesting the state agency to extend its tax filing deadline from May 16 to Oct. 16 to mirror the change made recently by the IRS. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the deadline has been extended.

Traditionally, the filing deadline for federal and state tax returns is April 15. Because of the storms that negatively impacted so many Californians in December 2022, both the IRS and FTB extended their filing deadlines to May 16.

Because of ongoing winter storms, the IRS has now extended the filing deadline to Oct. 16 for individuals and businesses in 44 California counties, which includes every major population area in California.

“Many residents have been severely impacted during these storms that hit California over the past few months,” Jones said. “I’m pleased to hear that Gov. Newsom agrees with this commonsense extension and that the FTB listened to our calls to mirror the state tax filing deadline with the federal tax deadline. Today’s actions will help impacted Californians and create less confusion for tax filers.”

“It makes sense for California to conform with the extended federal deadline, especially for those needing more time due to the recent winter storms,” Niello said.

Submitted by California Senate Republicans.