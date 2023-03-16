Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BGC Service Project celebrates Boys & Girls Clubs Week

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/16/2023 at 4:31pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Boys & Girls Club member Katalina sweeps with a smile for the club's service project in downtown Fallbrook, March 9.

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs Week is coming and, to start it all off, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County sponsored a Sweep Sidewalks Service Project. A group of club members swept Main Avenue, Thursday, March 9, picked up trash, and visited businesses to thank them for their support with gifts of candy.

"Part of the club mission is for club members to learn how to be a good citizen and giving back to the community is an important part of good citizenship," said CEO Allison Barclay. "We are grateful the Fallbrook community supports Boys & Girls Clubs of North County and we w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023