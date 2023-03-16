BGC Service Project celebrates Boys & Girls Clubs Week

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs Week is coming and, to start it all off, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County sponsored a Sweep Sidewalks Service Project. A group of club members swept Main Avenue, Thursday, March 9, picked up trash, and visited businesses to thank them for their support with gifts of candy.

"Part of the club mission is for club members to learn how to be a good citizen and giving back to the community is an important part of good citizenship," said CEO Allison Barclay. "We are grateful the Fallbrook community supports Boys & Girls Clubs of North County and we w...