Last updated 3/16/2023 at 3:38pm

Dana K. Acero/Winningham, age 66, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Chuck Trojcak and Katherine Brush/Agust.

She was a very caring and loving woman who loved her children, her grandchildren, her husband and the Lord, more than anything.

Dana was so creative, always painting, or sewing; she did all kinds of arts and crafts. She loved everything from dogs to rocks to flowers; she truly loved nature. Dana loved to help everyone out and to make people smile.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her little brother, Mark Agust. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas Claude Winningham; her three daughters, Katie Carney, Michelle Acero, Alicia Birmingham; her many grandchildren, Seth Ludi, Hailey Smith, Charlie Salas, Destiny Robinson, Dane Miller, John Jr. Tijerina, Audree Rubio, and Kennedy Carmona. She has several nieces and nephews that also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Dana was held Monday, March 6, at Living Waters Church at 2000 Reche Road, in Fallbrook. The family encouraged anyone who knew her to come and share photos and wonderful memories they had of Dana. Following the celebration of Dana's life, there was a graveside service at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

 

