Fallbrook Music Society to present world-class jazz quartet in concert

FALLBROOK – Cutting-edge contemporary jazz keyboardist and composer Scott Wilkie promises a dynamic and diverse concert experience Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. Scott Wilkie and Friends, a bestselling jazz ensemble, is recognized for its fiery performances, explosive energy and diverse programming.

"We can't wait to welcome Scott Wilkie and Friends back to Fallbrook to once again experience the unique skills of these talented musicians," Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society, said. "This concert promises to be a great finale to wrap up our 45th concert season."

