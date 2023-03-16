Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff Log

 
Last updated 3/17/2023 at 2:35pm



March 1

4300 blk Sleeping Indian Rd. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent

5500 blk Mission Rd. Special detail - Felony bench warrant arrest

March 2

400 blk Elbrook Dr. Missing person at risk - Missing adult

4300 blk Olive Hill Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property

35000 blk Hacienda Heights/Bergamot Cove Grand theft - Theft from building

1700 blk Reche Rd. Prisoner - Possess marijuana on grounds during school activity - Minor

March 3

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics and seized

38000 blk De Luz Rd. Violation of temp. restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order

100 blk Ranger Rd. Battery - Simple

400 blk N. Pico Ave. Elder/Dependent adult abuse - Elder abuse/neglect - Arrest made

700 blk Convertible Ln. Death

March 4

6400 blk W. Lilac Rd. Domestic violence - Battery - Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

March 5

100 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Medical Examiners case - Misc. incidents

5000 blk Avocado Pkwy. Missing person - Missing adult

March 6

200 blk E. College St. Carjacking - Take vehicle without owner's consent

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or less

Pala Mesa Dr. @ Daisy Ln. Found property

600 blk E. Elder St. Battery - Simple

March 7

100 blk Gardenside Ct. Vandalism - Vehicle ($400 or more)

 

