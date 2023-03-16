Sheriff Log
Last updated 3/17/2023 at 2:35pm
March 1
4300 blk Sleeping Indian Rd. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent
5500 blk Mission Rd. Special detail - Felony bench warrant arrest
March 2
400 blk Elbrook Dr. Missing person at risk - Missing adult
4300 blk Olive Hill Rd. Grand theft - Money/labor/property
35000 blk Hacienda Heights/Bergamot Cove Grand theft - Theft from building
1700 blk Reche Rd. Prisoner - Possess marijuana on grounds during school activity - Minor
March 3
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics and seized
38000 blk De Luz Rd. Violation of temp. restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order
100 blk Ranger Rd. Battery - Simple
400 blk N. Pico Ave. Elder/Dependent adult abuse - Elder abuse/neglect - Arrest made
700 blk Convertible Ln. Death
March 4
6400 blk W. Lilac Rd. Domestic violence - Battery - Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
March 5
100 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Medical Examiners case - Misc. incidents
5000 blk Avocado Pkwy. Missing person - Missing adult
March 6
200 blk E. College St. Carjacking - Take vehicle without owner's consent
100 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or less
Pala Mesa Dr. @ Daisy Ln. Found property
600 blk E. Elder St. Battery - Simple
March 7
100 blk Gardenside Ct. Vandalism - Vehicle ($400 or more)
