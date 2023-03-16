Social Security and OIG Hold Annual Slam the Scam Day

WASHINGTON – The Social Security Administration and its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) continued to raise public awareness about Social Security imposter scams during the fourth annual “Slam the Scam” Day on March 9. Social Security scams – where fraudsters pressure victims into making cash or gift card payments to fix alleged Social Security number problems or to avoid arrest – are an ongoing government imposter fraud scheme.

For several years, Social Security impersonation scams have been one of the most common government imposter scams reported to the Federal Trade Comm...