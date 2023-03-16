TAC recommends 30 mph speed limit for Fifth Street

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fifth Street in Rainbow currently has no posted speed limit other than a 25 mph school zone near Vallecitos Elementary School so, if roadway conditions are safe, drivers may travel up to 55 mph on the street. The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended a 30 mph speed limit for Fifth Street between Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Valley Boulevard.

The unanimous TAC vote March 10 sends the recommendation to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. The county supervisors are expected to hear the recommendation June 28. Approval of the first readin...