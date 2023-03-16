Brockson wrestles in state tournament
Last updated 3/17/2023 at 2:33pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Although Fallbrook High School junior Nic Brockson lost both of his matches in the double-elimination CIF state wrestling tournament, Feb. 23‑25, in Bakersfield he gained more than seven minutes of mat time at that level of competition.
“It was a good experience,” Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson said.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the CIF San Diego Section’s all-division masters tournament, Feb. 17-18, at Mission Hills High School qualified for the state tournament. Nic Brockson placed fourth in the 115-pound bracket to earn h...
