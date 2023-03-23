Chess lovers have several places to play

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chess Club wants fellow players to know what the local hot spots are where they can get on board. They include:

Fallbrook Library – Wednesday afternoons from 11:30-3:30 p.m. Kids can learn about chess and play against other players.

Fallbrook Senior Center – Tuesdays from 8-11 a.m. for the 55 and over crowd, all skill levels are welcome. And there is free coffee.

Fallbrook Farmers Market – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. All ages and all skill levels are welcome. Participants can win a chessboard in a weekly raffle.

Several studies reviewed by Debra Rose Wilson, PhD, on Healthline show chess builds empathy and healthy social relationships, improves memory, elevates creativity, boosts planning skills, increases awareness, protects against dementia and many other great benefits.

It’s never too early to start or too late. Get a healthy dose of chess this week. Losing a game of chess is great because it makes someone else very happy.

For more information, contact Jack Kovic at 760-672-5814.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chess Club.