Fallbrook's new electric provider to answer questions

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present Lee Friedman, senior manager of strategic partnerships for San Diego Community Power, Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Prior to joining SDCP, Friedman spent over nine years with the City of San Diego working on infrastructure, mobility, and sustainability policy.

Beginning April 1, most electric customers in Unincorporated San Diego County, including Fallbrook, will begin receiving their electricity from SDCP.

SDCP is a Community Choice Aggregation program – one of dozens that have formed across the state through the past 10 years. CCAs succeed by introducing healthy competition into the energy marketplace and feeding cleaner electricity into the grid. They partner with the local investor-owned utility (SDG&E, locally) to deliver and service it.

CCAs were enabled by the California Legislature in the midst of the energy crisis. They are designed to be part of the solution by allowing local communities to take control of the energy they buy and to address constraints on competition that contributed to the crisis. Transparent, locally controlled CCAs make energy markets less risky and protect taxpayers.

FCAT is an all-volunteer group that presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

