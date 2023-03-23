California leads the nation in mobility disability cases

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – A new data analysis by AvaCare Medical reveals that California is home to over 9% of all mobility disability cases in the U.S., the highest of all states in the country.

Mobility disabilities is an umbrella term that includes any disability that impacts a person’s ability to move or maintain their balance. These physical impairments include arthritis, paralysis, amputation, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injury.

People with mobility disabilities such as these may experience difficulty walking, standing, or performing other basic physical activities...